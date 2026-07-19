Stalin's DMK seeks clarity on Delimitation Bill, backs women's reservation but...

New Delhi:

The MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday urged the Centre to clarify its roadmap for implementing the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, asserting that the quota should be based on the existing strength of the Lower House rather than being linked to a future delimitation exercise.

The demand was raised by DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva during the customary all-party meeting convened ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on Monday.

DMK in favour of Women's Reservation Bill...

"The DMK is in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill on the current strength in the Lok Sabha, but we want more clarity on the delimitation issue," he told reporters after the meeting.

Siva said the delimitation exercise should not adversely affect the southern states and sought greater clarity from the government.

"If it affects the southern states, it should be put in abeyance for 25 years," Siva said.

DMK passes resolution to oppose Delimitation Bill

Earlier, DMK had decided that the party would continue to oppose the delimitation bill in its current form—which is based on population and linked to women's reservation. The party will await the new bill and make further decisions based on the recommendations contained within it.

Congress has also announced to oppose Delimitation Bill and added that efforts will be made to maintain opposition unity on this issue. The Congress will also oppose the proposed bill regarding the synchronisation of tenures for MPs, MLAs, Chief Ministers, and the Prime Minister.

Delimitation, Women's Reservation Bills

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass the Lok Sabha floor test on April 17, 2026. The bill, which aimed to expand parliamentary seats and fast-track the 33% women's reservation, received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling significantly short of the constitutionally required two-thirds majority of members present and voting.

It is pertinent to mention that the government needs a special two-thirds majority in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The opposition has said it is not against women's reservation, but criticised delimitation, arguing that southern states could lose their representation in the Parliament, questioning its methodology. However, the government has been repeatedly defending delimitation, while assuring that southern states would not lose representation.

The Parliament Monsoon Session will begin from July 20 and continue till August 13.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Women's Reservation, Delimitation Bills could divide Opposition, leave Congress isolated: Sources

Also Read: DMK reiterates opposition to current Delimitation Bill, says future stand depends on revised draft