PV Sindhu creates history, wins maiden Japan Open after straight-games victory over Akane Yamaguchi

New Delhi:

PV Sindhu returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion, defeating home favourite Akane Yamaguchi in straight games to lift her maiden Japan Open title on Sunday. The two-time Olympic medallist produced one of her finest performances in recent years to beat the three-time world champion 21-17, 21-17 in the Super 750 final.

With the victory, the 31-year-old became the first Indian shuttler to win the Japan Open and ended a title drought that had lasted for more than two years. The triumph is also Sindhu's biggest title since winning the BWF World Championships in 2019.

Sindhu dominates from the start

Facing a player who had reached the Japan Open final six times, Sindhu dictated the pace from the opening rally with aggressive attacking play and excellent control at the net. She raced to an early 3-0 lead before Yamaguchi fought back to level the scores. The Japanese star briefly moved ahead before the mid-game interval, but Sindhu regained control by winning a marathon 36-shot rally to draw level at 11-11.

The Indian then relied on precise net play, powerful cross-court smashes and disciplined shot selection to build a healthy advantage. Although Yamaguchi fought back to make it 17-17, Sindhu produced back-to-back winners before closing out the opening game 21-17.

Strong finish seals historic title

Sindhu carried the momentum into the second game, taking control with six consecutive points to open an 8-3 lead. While Yamaguchi attempted a comeback by reducing the gap to 14-12 and later 19-17, Sindhu remained composed during the crucial moments. The Indian earned three championship points after the Japanese star made an error at the net and sealed the match when Yamaguchi's final return landed long. The line call was upheld following a video review.

Sindhu celebrated the victory by embracing her coach after securing the title.

First Japan Open crown for Sindhu

The win marks Sindhu's maiden Japan Open title and makes her the first Indian player to win the prestigious tournament. It was also her first completed-match victory over Yamaguchi since the Thailand Open in 2022. Their meeting at the Malaysia Open earlier this year had ended prematurely after the Japanese player retired following the opening game.

Sindhu's previous title came at the Syed Modi International in 2024. Sunday's triumph is her most significant title in nearly six years and serves as a major boost ahead of the remainder of the international badminton season.

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