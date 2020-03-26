Huawei P40, P40 Pro, P40 Pro+ with 90Hz display, 40W charging launched: Price, specifications and more

Huawei P40 Pro series comes with 5G support out of the box.

All the leaks and rumours finally come to rest as Huawei Mobile launches the much-anticipated Huawei P40 series. Huawei P40 Plus was unveiled alongside the regular Huawei P40 and the P40 Pro. The top of the line variant was earlier speculated to be called the P40 Pro Premium. However, the company chose to go with something as simple as P40 Pro+.

While these flagship phones are all about the cameras, they also pack in a punch on the hardware front. The smartphones go head to head against the all-new Samsung Galaxy S20 series and the Apple iPhone 11 series.

Huawei P40 series bring a premium design. While the back of the phones reminds us of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the smartphone series still manages to stand out with all the new finishes and the premium design on the front.

Huawei P40 Pro and P40 Pro+

Huawei P40 and P40 Pro+ sport a 6.58-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2640x1200 and a high refresh rate of 90Hz. The display also offers a punch-hole design and brings a flowing shape that the company likes to refer as an "Overflow Display" with four curved edges. Both the smartphones are powered by the latest Kirin 990 5G chipset and also come with Wi-Fi 6 Plus support via the new Kirin W650 chip inside.

The P40 Pro packs in 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The P40 Pro+ sticks with the same amount of RAM but offers a massive 512GB of internal storage.

Only the P40 Pr and the P40 Pro+ get the new Overflow design.

Huawei P40 Pro is backed by a 4,200mAh battery and it also supports 40W wired charging. The P40 series is the first smartphone series to come with 40W fast wireless charging support.

In terms of the cameras, the P40 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel ultra-vision-wide camera paired with a 40-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 12-megapixel 5x optical telephoto lens and a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor. Instead of the 12MP telephoto lens, the P40 Pro+ houses an 8-megapixel 3x optical telephoto lens and also brings a 10x optical zoom 8-megapixel periscope camera making it a penta-camera setup.

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 features a 6.1-inch fullHD+ OLED display. Unlike the Pro series, this one is a flat display and comes with the standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is also powered by the same Kirin 990 5G chipset. The handset comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, the handset packs in a smaller 3,800mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

Huawei P40 also gets a new Blush Gold colour variant.

As for the cameras, the Huawei P40 comes with a triple camera setup at the back, which includes an 8-megapixel 3x optical telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-vision-wide camera and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

All of the new Huawei handsets run on the latest EMUI 10.1 operating system based on Android 10. However, they lack Google Play services and in exchange bring the new Huawei App Gallery loaded with tons of new apps and games.

Huawei P40 series Price, Availability

Huawei P40 is the most affordable smartphone in the new flagship series and costs just EUR 799, which roughly converts to Rs. 67,200. The P40 Pro is priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 84,000) for the 8GB+256GB variant. Lastly, the top of the line, Huawei P40 Pro+ will be up for grabs at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,18,000). In the UK, the Huawei P40 and the P40 Pro will be available starting April 7, whereas the P40 Pro+ will start hitting the shelves in June 2020.

Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will be available in Black, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, Silver Frost and Blush Gold colour variant. The P40 Pro+ will only come in two colour variants, namely, Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.

Alongside the Huawei P40 series, the company also launched the Huawei Watch GT 2 (a new Champagne Gold edition) and the Watch GT 2e priced at EUR 229 and EUR 199 respectively.