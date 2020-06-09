Huawei P Smart S with triple rear cameras launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : HUAWEI Huawei P Smart S sports a triple camera setup at the back.

Huawei has just announced the launch of the Huawei P Smart S smartphone. Adding to the huge portfolio of smartphones, the handset brings in features like a 6.3-inch OLED display, 20:9 aspect ratio, Kirin 710F SoC and much more. It is basically a rebranded version of the Huawei Enjoy 10s that was launched in China last year. ‘’

As for the specifications, the Huawei P Smart S sports a 6.3-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2440x1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Kirin 710F processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

On the optics front, the Huawei P Smart S houses a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

In terms of the pricing, the Huawei P Smart S retails for a price of EUR 259.90 (roughly Rs. 22,000). It is available in Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black colour variants. As of now, the handset is available only in Italy. The company has not yet announced when it will be made available in other regions.

