Wednesday, March 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Huawei Mate 40 Pro might feature a Halo ring with touch display: Report

Huawei Mate 40 Pro might feature a Halo ring with touch display: Report

Huawei's flagship Mate 40 Pro could feature a Halo ring which might actually house a touch display.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 25, 2020 18:36 IST
huawei, huawei p40, huawei p40 series, huawei p40 launch, huawei mate, hauwei mate 30, huawei mate 4

Huawei Mate 40 Pro launch is still far away.

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei's flagship Mate 40 Pro could feature a Halo ring which might actually house a touch display. According to a new patent granted to the handset maker, the touch-enabled ring will allow users to do things like control the volume, accept or reject phone calls, flip pages, and more, Android Central reported on Tuesday.

As per the drawings included in the patent application, the circular touch display embedded inside the halo ring will enable users to control the volume, flip web pages, zoom in or out while using the camera.

Fight Against Coronavirus

In addition to the touch-sensitive halo ring, the drawings also suggest the Mate 40 Pro will have a quad-camera array on the back, just like its predecessor. Earlier, there were reports that the upcoming P40 Premium could pack in two telephoto cameras.

The P40 Premium will have a periscope module with f/4.0 aperture and 240mm equivalent lens will provide 10x optical zoom (at an unknown resolution), while an 8 MP f/2.0 80mm equivalent will have 3x optical zoom, out of a 1/4 inch sensor.

Latest Technology News

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X