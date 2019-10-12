Image Source : TWITTER Huawei Mate 20 Pro starts getting Android 10 update

Huawei's 2018 flagship Huawei Mate 20 Pro was slated to receive the latest Android software update -- the Android 10 and some users are already receiving the much-anticipated over the air (OTA) update.

"Owners in the Netherlands are reporting that their Mate 20 Pro devices are getting EMUI 10 based on Android 10 update along with September 2019 security patch.

Of course, EMUI 10 receives a design overhaul along with some new features that Android 10 brings," the GSMArena reported on Saturday.

The OTA update weighs in at 4.42GB with a build number 10.0.0.136 and it is not clear how much time it would take to reach all users.

Perhaps it's a staged rollout, so we suggest you wait patiently. It won't be long before you get a taste of Android 10, the report added.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro got an update to EMUI 9.1 in the end of June.