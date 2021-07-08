Huawei Band 6 with 96 workout modes launched in India: Price, features

Follow us on Image Source : HUAWEI Huawei Band 6 with 96 workout modes launched in India.

Huawei has just announced the launch of the new Huawei Band 6. With consumers increasingly demanding more from their wearable devices, the new Huawei Band 6 has been greatly enhanced in terms of health and fitness monitoring, design and battery life to provide a smartwatch-like experience at the friendlier price point of a smart band.

The Huawei Band 6 now supports All Day SpO2 monitoring and it monitors users’ health and generates an alarm when the blood oxygen level is low, helping them take swift action and manage their health more proactively. The Band 6 also provides continuous, real-time, and accurate heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring. It will also alert the user if the resting heart rate is too high or too low.

Huawei Band 6 comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView Display with a 64 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It packs in a resolution of 194x368 pixels and 282PPI for vivid content. The colourful screen display provides users with greater clarity of information and gives workout and health data in a more user-friendly display ratio. Users can easily swipe up and down, left and right, just like using a smartphone touchscreen.

The Huawei Band 6 enables continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring with a 14-day battery life. On top of this, the Band 6 supports fast charging via a magnetic charger. One five-minute charge can sustain the smart band for two days of typical use.

The Band 6 gets 96 workout modes, which include 11 professional workout modes such as indoor and outdoor running, cycling, and rope skipping, and 85 more customized modes, including fitness, ball games, and dancing types, offering wide coverage of workout tracking.

Price, Availability and offers

The Huawei Band 6 will be available exclusively on Amazon.in for customers in India. The product will be up for sale starting July 12, 2021 during the prime day sales priced at Rs. 4,490 with exciting offers. Furthermore, as a limited period offer, customers buying the Huawei Band 6 between July 12 to July 14, 2021 will get a Huawei Mini Bluetooth Speaker worth Rs. 1,990 as a free gift.

Huawei Band 6 comes in four stylish colours, including, Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise and Forest Green.