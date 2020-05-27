Huawei App Gallery brings ixigo app onboard: Here's what you need to know

Image Source : HUAWEI Huawei App Gallery brings ixigo app on board.

Huawei App Gallery has been expanding its portfolio by collaborating with multiple app developers. The company has managed to grab the crown of the third-largest app marketplace globally. Now, the company has tied up with ixigo in order to offer an AI-based travel app to Huawei and Honor smartphone users.

With the help of the ixigo app, the consumers will be able to organise, book and track their trips on their smartphones. Huawei has already managed to bring 95 per cent of the top 150 apps in India listed on the AppGallery. With the ixigo app coming on board, the App Gallery’s huge app portfolio is just getting more diversified.

Ixigo has a user base of 170 million out of which 30 million are monthly active users. This shows that the app can solve most of the problems of the Huawei and Honor smartphone users who travel a lot. The app even brings innovative features driven by AI, Voice and ML, for deal discovery, personalized recommendations, airfare predictions, train delay information, PNR confirmation status and more.

Commenting on this, Charles Peng, President, HONOR and Huawei India Consumer Business Group, said, “We are elated to announce our association with India’s very popular mobile travel platform, ixigo. This new association will bring a seamless and personalized travel experience driven by AI, Voice and Machine Learning, to all our Huawei and HONOR consumers and at the same time expand the growing app ecosystem in our official distribution platform, Huawei AppGallery. With ixigo being one of our valuable partners, we are on our way to provide an innovative, superior and secured marketplace to the Indian users.”

Rajnish Kumar, Co-founder, ixigo said, “Our constant innovation combined with our mission to solve the smallest of pain points of travelers across India has allowed us to offer an innovative travel solution for Bharat in ixigo apps. Our industry-first AI-innovations for deal discovery, personalized recommendations, airfare predictions, train delay information, PNR confirmation status and more, enable Indians to make smarter travel decisions every day. We are pleased to partner with Huawei App Gallery and extend our bouquet of innovative travel solutions to users in over 170 countries.”

As a part of the tie-up, ixigo has also integrated Huawei Wallet Kit in its app which is an open capability that integrates Huawei's full-stack "chip-device-cloud" technologies to provide easy-to-access digital passes on an integrated platform. This will allow users to save their tickets, boarding passes, loyalty cards, coupons, gift cards and other cards or passes on their mobile phones.

