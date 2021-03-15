HTC Wildfire E3 with quad cameras launched: Check price, specifications

Image Source : HTC HTC Wildfire E3 with quad cameras launched.

HTC has just announced the launch of a new smartphone after a while. The new smartphone is a part of the company's popular Wildfire series and it has been labelled as Wildfire E3. The handset has been launched in the Russian market at 150 euros. It comes in blue and black colours. There is no word on the availability of the smartphone outside Russia, reports GizmoChina.

HTC Wildfire E3 measures 165.7 x 76.57 x 8mm and it weighs 186 grams. It has a 6.51-inch IPS screen that produces an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The Helio P22 chipset powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM. The handset comes in two storage choices as 64 GB and 128 GB.

The smartphone offers a quad-camera setup on the back. The configuration consists of a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone also has an LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses a 13MP camera for selfies.

The handset offers other features such as dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card slot, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and face unlock.

(with IANS inputs)