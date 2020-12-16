HSRP number plates, colour-coded stickers: How to apply online, documents required

Image Source : BOOKMYHSRP HSRP and color-coded stickers can now be purchased online. Here's how

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has recently announced that it is now mandatory for all vehicles sold before April 2019 to have a high-security registration plate (HSRP). Alongside the HSRP, colour-coded fuel stickers have also been made mandatory for vehicles registered in Delhi. If your vehicle does not have an HSRP or the colour-coded sticker, here’s how you can easily apply online.

What is HSRP?

HSRP or high-security registration plates are registration plates for your vehicles that are issued by the government. The plates are made up of aluminium and are affixed using non-reusable locks. This means that the plats are not easy to replace. Further, the plate comprises a hot-stamped chromium-based 20 mm X 20 mm hologram of Ashoka Chakra in blue colour on the top left corner. This hologram depicts that the registration plate is genuine.

Moving ahead, there is also a 10-digit permanent identification number (PIN) printed on the bottom left corner. Lastly, HSRP also includes an inscription of the text "INDIA" at a 45-degree angle on the numbers and letters.

What is a colour coded sticker?

Colour coded fuel stickers have been made mandatory only for the vehicles registered in India. It is available for only three-wheelers and four-wheelers. The sticker simply depicts weather the vehicle runs on Petrol, Diesel, CNG or electricity.

Documents required for online application

Applying online for HSRP and colour coded stickers does not require the user to upload any documents. However, one should keep the vehicle’s RC (registration certificate) handy for details like registration number, registration date, chassis number and engine number.

How to apply for HSRP, colour coded stickers online?

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made it easy for users to apply for the new number plate. Follow these steps in order to book your HSRP online:

Head over to https://bookmyhsrp.com/ Select ‘HSRP and colour coded stickers’. In case your vehicle already has an HSRP but you need a colour coded sticker, click on the ‘only colour coded sticker’ option. Select the options as shown on screen. Fill-in the required information. Complete online payment.