Airtel won’t offer free Netflix to postpaid users anymore: How to watch Netflix for free?

Netflix, without a doubt, is everyone’s favourite when it comes to online content. From popular TV shows to movies, Netflix has a plethora of options for us and this very wide range makes it more popular among the masses. A cherry on top is Netflix for free, which tends to be a problem given that Netflix doesn’t come cheap.

Up until now, Bharti Airtel postpaid users were in for a treat as their postpaid plans had a free 3-month Netflix subscription stacked in. This perk is no more available as Airtel decided to not included Netflix for free in its postpaid packs.

However, the sole problem of Netflix, that is unfree nature can still be solved with a couple of workarounds and that’s exactly what this article entails. Hence, keep on reading to know how you can enjoy the binge-watching on Netflix for free.

How to watch Netflix for free? Go for a free Netflix trial

While Netflix is slightly expensive than its competition, it still provides you with an option to try it for free for a month and this when you experience the OTT (over-the-top) service for free. All you have to do is sign up for Netflix with a valid email ID and enter a payment method (credit card, debit card, PayPal account, or maybe a Netflix gift code).

To get your free trial,

Go to Netflix.com

Select the Try 30 days free option

Select See the plans option

Select the desired plan and hit the Continue option

Enter your mail ID, set up a password, and tap on Continue option

Select the payment method, fill details, and your free membership begins

For this, you have to keep two things in mind: make sure the email ID isn’t already registered with Netflix and don’t forget to end the free trial before the last date.

How to watch Netflix for free? Opt for several Netflix trials

This is another hack wherein you can sign in from different email IDs, pay with different payment methods, and hence, get different free Netflix trials. For this, you need to act a bit smart; try going for a couple of email IDs that aren’t associated with Netflix before and try signing up with them using different cards. If you don’t have multiple cards (both credit and debit cards), you can ask your family to contribute.

The reason for being a bit careful is that Netflix has smart algorithms that can detect whether or not a single person is using a single Netflix account, which is something Netflix tries to ensure.

While this sounds like a task, (you have to sign up each time you try to score a new free subscription) it will get you free Netflix for a couple of months which is the sweet treat we all want.

How to watch Netflix for free? Let’s share

This quite a simple way but needs some convincing. Ask a friend or a family member to subscribe to Netflix so that a couple of people can share the same account and ‘Netflix and chill.’

To add a number of people to a single account, you have to follow a couple of steps,

Open Netflix and the start-up screen appears

Click on the Manage Profiles option

Select Add Profile option

Type in the username and tap on Continue to end the process

This way, you can add a number of people to your Netflix account so that they have their own window to view Netflix with ease. If you opt for this method and convince someone into this, it’s best advised to go for either the Standard or Premium Netflix option so that multiple show or movie viewing gets easy.

How to watch Netflix for free? Take help from your cable or phone operator

This way of getting Netflix for free is mainly for the people in the US. Users can get free Netflix via operators such as T-Mobile/T-Mobile One, Verizon Fios, Magenta/Magenta Plus plans. While they aren’t fully free, (you are required to pay for the services you take from these mobile/cable operators) they still get you free Netflix.

For this, you can either switch to the ones that offer free Netflix subscription or check your existing ones to avail Netflix for free.

We hope the aforementioned hacks help you easily watch Netflix for free, without much hassle. If you haven’t tried any of these yet, do give it a shot!

