How to download and install Voot to watch Bigg Boss 14 live online

Bigg Boss 14 premiere is set to begin today. With the ongoing IPL fever, people would like to keep a tap on both. Thanks to the advancing technology, the users can watch IPL on their TV and watch Bigg Boss on their smartphone. This time around, the reality TV show will be live-streamed on the Voot app. Here’s how you can watch the show online using your smartphone or PC:

How to watch Bigg Boss 14 using Voot on PC?

Open Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or any web browser of your choice on your Windows PC or Mac. Head over to www.voot.com. Sign in or register on the website using your email ID and other details. Search for Bigg Boss and start streaming it.

How to watch Bigg Boss 14 using Voot on iPhone?

Head over to the Apple App Store. Search for Voot. Download and install the application. Open the app and sign in using your credentials. If required, register for new login credentials. Search for Bigg Boss and start streaming the latest season.

How to watch Bigg Boss 14 using Voot on Android?

Open Google Play Store on your Android smartphone. Use the search bar to find the Voot app. Download and install the application on to your smartphone. Open the Voot app. Login or register. Tap on the Bigg Boss banner or search for the show to start streaming it online.

Do note that in order to watch Bigg Boss episodes 24 hours ahead of people watching it on TV, you will require the premium plan of Voot. The plan also brings other benefits like exclusive unseen and uncut scenes from Bigg Boss, ad-free experience and much more. Voot currently offers a month plan at Rs. 99 and a yearly plan at Rs. 499.

