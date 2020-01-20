How to save data and storage on WhatsApp for Android, iOS?: Easy steps

How to save data and storage on WhatsApp

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular and most used messaging platforms we have today. With 5 billion installs on the Google Play Store, WhatsApp has proved its popularity further. Started off as just a messaging place, WhatsApp has now introduced a plethora of features, making it interesting for all of us.

These many features include the ability to save data as well as your smartphone storage, as we all know, WhatsApp messages are shared and received in abundance.

Therefore, here’s how you can easily save data and your smartphone’s storage on both WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

How to save data and storage on WhatsApp for Android?

Open WhatsApp app on your Android smartphone

Head to the Settings menu

Select the Data and Storage Usage option

Go for the Media Auto-download section

You will find options such as Photos, Audio, Videos, and Documents

You can select from options such as Wi-Fi, mobile data, and roaming as per your choice

Additionally, you can untick the options to save more data.

How to save data and storage on WhatsApp for iOS?

Go to the WhatsApp app on your iPhone

Select the Settings option present on the lower right corner

Select the Data and Storage Usage option

Manage the auto-download of media such as Photos, Audio, Videos, and Documents in the Media Auto-download section

You can select from options such as Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi and Cellular, and Never for any of the four media options.

You can also enable the Low Data Usage option to save data during a WhatsApp call on the mobile data. Furthermore, you can know of your data and storage usage by selecting the Network and Storage Usage options on both Android and iOS.

The aforementioned will help you save your mobile data and even smartphone storage with ease.

