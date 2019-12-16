New Mobile Number Portability Rules: How to port your mobile number

How to port mobile number?

As talked about previously, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced the new mobile number portability rules. The new rules are now applicable for all users in India. The new rules are meant to make the process of mobile number portability easy and convenient for users in the country.

As porting a mobile number is something we all tend to do and with new MNP rules in effect, here’s how to port your mobile number by following simple steps.

But before that, let’s give you all a quick reminder as to what the new mobile number portability or MNP rules are.

New MNP rules

The primary attraction of the new MNP rules is that a mobile number will be ported in just three days. To recall, previously, it took around 15 days to complete the process. If a user ports to another telecom operator, the process will take five days.

Additionally, postpaid users will be required to pay off all the bills to proceed with the mobile number portability process.

Another point to note is that users won’t be able to port a mobile number if they have been using a network for less than 90 days. Users will be required to use the network for 90 days to get their mobile number ported.

How to port your mobile number

Here are the simple steps you have to follow if you wish to port your mobile number:

Firstly, you are required to type in the word ‘PORT’ along with your 10-digit mobile number. Now, send the message to 1900.

Following this, you will receive a Unique Porting Code (UPC) via SMS.

Now, you will have to contact the telecom operator to want to switch to and provide them with the UPC you received.

The process will also require you to fill up necessary forms such as Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) and porting form. You will also have to complete the KYC documentation.

Once the required paperwork is done, you will get a new SIM card and a confirmation message, following which the process will get completed and your new number will get active after 3 to 5 days.

As a reminder, you will be needed to pay an amount of Rs. 6.46 each time you want to port your mobile number.

How to un-port you number

If you suddenly change your mind and do not wish to port your mobile number, you have to go ahead with these easy steps:

You need to type in ‘CANCEL’ along with your 10-digit mobile number.

Now send the message to 1900, the same number you used to get your mobile number ported.

One thing worth noting is that the cancellation message should be sent within 24 hours of sending across the mobile number portability request.

We hope the steps mentioned above help you easily switch to another network and port your mobile number with ease.

