How to manage WhatsApp Groups on Android, iOS: Simple steps to follow

How to manage WhatsApp Groups

WhatsApp, in a short period, has gained a plethora of features for the convenience of users. To further enhance the user experience, the Facebook-owned messaging app has been adding features from time-to-time so that it remains one of the top apps for both Android and iOS.

WhatsApp recently introduced some features for WhatsApp Groups so that it easier to manage them if, especially when you are a part of loads of groups. Therefore, we are here to tell you how to manage WhatsApp Groups on Android and iOS smartphones.

How to manage WhatsApp Groups: When groups are annoying

There are times when WhatsApp groups lead to a flow of innumerous message we just don’t want to see. Here’s how you can avoid them:

Click on the WhatsApp group you want to avoid

For Android, select the three-dotted menu and in the top right corner of the app

Select the Mute Notification option and then the time period for which you want to mute it (8 hours, 1 week, or 1 year)

For iOS, select the WhatsApp group you want to mute and then click on its title

Select the Mute option and choose from the three time durations provided and your work is done

How to manage WhatsApp Groups: When you want to control who adds you on a group

Since handling WhatsApp groups isn’t something we wish to do all day long, getting added to more groups is a pain. But, WhatsApp has a solution for this too. Here’s how to use it:\

Open WhatsApp

Head to the Settings option.

For Android, you have to click on the three-dotted menu and select the Settings option. For iOS, there is a standalone Settings section.

Go to the Account option

Choose the Privacy option

Then select Groups

Choose from the three options: Everyone, My Contacts, and My Contacts Except -- to choose who can add you to the group

We hope the above mentioned steps help you manage all your WhatsApp Groups with ease.

