How to find out if your Aadhar card number has been used?: Simple steps to follow

How to know if your Aadhaar card has been used?

Since Aadhaar card has been introduced in India, it has become one of the most mandatory IDs in the country. Owing to its importance, the Aadhaar card is prone to misuse, which can result in possible data breaches. For this, it gets necessary to keep a track of your Aadhaar card usage and see if it hasn’t been misused.

To help you remain safe, here’s how to check if your Aadhaar card has been used by someone previously:

How to know if your Aadhaar card number has been used?

Here are simple steps to follow to find out if your Aadhaar card has been used:

Head to the website https://resident.uidai.gov.in

Go to the Aadhaar Authentication History option

Once you are on the page, you have to fill in your Aadhaar card number and the security code mentioned there.

Now, click on the ‘Generate OTP’ option

You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number. Make sure, your number is registered with UIDAI

Once you have entered the OTP, you will get various options displayed such as date, time, and the reason for which the Aadhaar card was used for. However, it won’t display the person who used it.

If at all you sense any unusual activity, you can lock or unlock your Aadhaar card. To lock your Aadhaar card, you have to link your PAN card to your Aadhaar card by heading to the Income Tax website.

As a reminder, the date to link your Aadhaar card and PAN card has been extended. The new deadline is March 31, 2020.

We hope the easy steps help you secure your Aadhaar card and save you from any security threat.

Latest technology news