How to uninstall TikTok, the popular Chinese app

TikTok once became one of the most popular social media apps. It was widely used among the Indian audience as well as creators. The app basically allowed users to create short 15 second videos with background music. Now, due to a number of reasons, Indians have started to uninstall TikTok.

Recently, a trend related to YouTube vs TikTok got really popular and this brought TikTok to its knees as people brought its ratings dropped to 1.1 stars on the Google Play Store. Later, Google deleted the spam comments in order to bring the ratings back up. As people were settling on this, the hashtags like #DeleteTikTok and #banTikTok started to popularise.

People later started to boycott Chinese apps as well as products. This was a time when the app ‘Remove China Apps’ got some attention among Android users. The app suggested users uninstall apps like TikTok, PUBG Mobile and more.

In case you want to support the movement or just want to get rid of TikTok, here’s how you can delete your TikTok account and uninstall the app from your Android, iOS smartphone.

How to delete TikTok account

Open TikTok app on your phone.

Tap on the Me icon on the bottom right corner.

Tap the 3-dot icon on the top right corner.

Head over to the ‘Manage my account’ option.

Tap on Delete account.

Verify the process by entering the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Once you have successfully deleted your TikTok account, you can head over to the next step that is uninstalling the app from your phone.

How to uninstall TikTok on Android

Head over to Settings > Apps.

Look for the TikTok app in the list and tap on it.

Hit Uninstall.

How to uninstall TikTok on iOS

Find the TikTok app on your iPhone or iPad.

Press and hold the app icon.

Select the ‘Delete App’ option.

If the apps start to wiggle, then tap on the cross icon on the top left corner of the app icon to uninstall it.

Do note that once you have deleted your TikTok account, you will lose access to all your posts, followers as well as people you used to follow. You will also lose the username, which might end up with another user later.

