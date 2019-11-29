Realiance Jio: How to check your number, data balance, offers and more

As a Jio user, here's everything you need to know about your Jio number

There are times when we tend to forget our own phone numbers. It not only happens to new users, but it can also happen to someone who is trying to activate an old SIM card. Also, most users want to keep track of data balance, special offers and more. So, here’s a complete guide for all the Reliance Jio customers.

How to check your number?

Open the Dialer app on your phone

Type 1299 and hit the call button

The call will automatically get disconnected and you will receive an SMS with your phone number, balance and data balance information.

How to check your data balance?

Download and install the MyJio app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your Android or iOS device

Open the app and enter your mobile number

Enter the OTP you just received

Now you can see the data balance left on your phone right in the front.

How to check the latest offers for you?

While most people get the same offer when on the same network, sometimes telecom giants provide different offers to different users. Reliance Jio usually gives away vouchers with extra data. So, here’s how you can check if you got lucky.

Open the MyJio on your Android or iPhone

Tap on My Vouchers on the bottom bar

Here you can see if you have any vouchers available.