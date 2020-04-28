Here’s how much the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 wireless charger costs in India

OnePlus Warp Charge Wireless can charge OnePlus 8 Pro at 30W.

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. Soon after the US launch, the phones arrived in India with an incredible price tag. The company has now announced the launch of their OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger in India. While the charger costs $69.95 in the US, the company has cleverly set a lower price point here in India.

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger, as mentioned above, costs $69.95 in the United States. This roughly converts to Rs. 5,300. The company has launched the same product in India with a price tag of just Rs. 3,990.

To recall, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are available in the US for a starting price of $699 (roughly Rs. 53,000) and $899 (roughly Rs. 68,000) respectively. When the smartphones arrived in India, the OnePlus 8 came in with a starting price of Rs. 41,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro will set you back Rs. 54,999.

OnePlus has also launched the Bullets Wireless Z earphones in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,999. However, the company has not yet revealed the sale date of any of the latest products yet.

As for the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger, it comes with a proprietary technology that can charge the OnePlus 8 Pro at 30W. It can also charge other wireless charging enabled devices but they will be charged at a lower 10W capacity.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage