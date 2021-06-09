EV is the future and here's how IOT is helping in shaping it in India

Image Source : PIXABAY Here's how IOT can manage EV transition in India.

Although, we can state that globally, ‘Range Anxiety in the Electric Vehicle’s (EV) Industry is at great demise due to uprise in much-enhanced batteries and India is no exception of its overall adoption; however, ‘Charge-Point Angst’ is a newly minted barrier which is dragging the EV Industry southward, even for those globally developed nations like, Norway, California and New Zealand.

Being More Economically Developed Countries (MEDC), which offer higher quality life and advanced technological infrastructure relative to other less industrialized nations, the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) is still a problem in these countries because of socio-technical transitions which come with their own complexities.

For instance, In contrast to these highly urbanized countries, electric vehicle drivers in Tier I & Tier-II cities in India don’t own private charge stations as they either live in apartment buildings or live in close proximity areas. Henceforth, they hang on to public chargers for a smooth journey.

On the other hand, ‘Chargepoint Anxiety’ when you are halfway through a 200-mile journey, with an indicating dashboard range of 30 miles and you follow the application’s GPS 15 miles to a charger, only to find it's out of order, can’t read RFID’s tags or don’t accept card payments. This reflects that the Electric Vehicle charge point operator (CPO) is either ignorant, unable, or unaware to solve the problem; either way, remotely, it's not good.

This may sound scary to target prospects, but there are several key things that both (CPOs) & EV Drivers can do to improve the overall management and transition of Electric Vehicles in developing countries like India.

Whereabouts of EV Market in India

The EV ecosystem in India has a great potential which was valued at USD 5 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 47 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 44% during the forecast period 2021-2026. But, Charge Point Operators (CPOs) in India need to grapple with the addressable market of electric vehicles before it ripens to become profitable. Diverse available infrastructure is required to turn consumers and make them confident in buying electric vehicles in India. That means CPOs have to spend money now to make money later. Moreover, As per the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicle (SMEV) gross EV sales surged by 20% excluding E-rickshaws and Around 1.56 lakh EVs sold in last 2019-2020, under which two-wheelers accounted for nearly 97.5% of all EVs sold in FY20.

IoT Enable’s Real-Time EV load Forecasting and Nearby Charging Suggestion

Incompetent charging infrastructure is one of the major roadblocks ahead in the wide acceptance of EVs in India. Building servers that are enabled with the Internet of Things (IoT) can act as ball bearing to operators to understand real-time load forecast details on their charging stations (CS).

At the same time integrating IoT in the EV ecosystem will usher drivers to quickly find nearby Charging Point Operators (CPOs) through IoT-enabled applications, which will extensively reduce charging time, operational cost, freedom from long queues, and will increase the overall feasibility of charging stations and customer satisfaction. Henceforth, interconnectivity between charging stations is favorable for those charging point operators who are either new entrants in India’s EV Industry space.

Case of Lithium Ion, IoT adoption in Circular Supply Chain (CSC)

Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) is a designation for certain types of hardware, vigilantly observed by many environmental communities, which can have an awful effect on maintaining environmental sustainability if they are disposed of improperly. The rapid growth in the sales of electric vehicles, lithium batteries, and electronic devices in India over recent decades is putting Indian EV Market Veterans at concern about the management of WEEE.

The adoption of the internet of things (IoT) in a circular supply chain framework for the recovery of WEEE could be a worthwhile effort to take action by Electric car makers to save the planet. Recovering the battery when it reaches the End-of-Life (EoL) stage, the Reverse Supply Chain (RSC) is responsible for managing operations, with greater efforts being needed to improve the associated intelligent infrastructure. In fact, this has become increasingly viable due to the emergence of a new digital revolution led by the Internet of Things (IoT).