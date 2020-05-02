Hooq video streaming service won't be operational: Here's why

Hooq filed for liquidation a month ago

Singapore-headquartered on-demand video streaming service Hooq has closed down operations barely a month after filing for liquidation. Established in January 2015 by Singtel, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Entertainment, Hooq in 2018 entered into a "four year" multi-million-dollar deal with Disney's Hotstar to bring Hollywood content to its Indian users.

But with the termination of its services, Hooq's partnership with Hotstar also got over, TechCrunch reported on Friday. "HOOQ is no longer available as of April 30, 2020," the company said on its website.

"For the past 5 years, we gave you unbelievable thrills, heartrending drama, roaring laughs, awesome action, and more. Our goal was to bring you the best entertainment from here to Hollywood. Our hearts are full of gratitude for all of you who shared the journey with us," it added.

On a question on refunds, the FAQs section on the website mentioned that "unfortunately, HOOQ is in the process of liquidation/insolvency and not able to process refunds."

Touted as a platform "built in Asia for Asia", the service was available across Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and India.

According to a report in Forbes, Hooq voluntarily filed for liquidation in Singapore late in March as its growth could not match that of its competing streaming services.

