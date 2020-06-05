Honor 8s (2020) with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : HONOR Honor 8S launched in the UK.

Honor has just launched the budget-oriented Honor 8S (2020) smartphone in the UK. The company silently added the smartphone to its website. It is the same old Honor 8S from the last year with just upgraded RAM and storage option. Here’s everything you need to know about the new budget handset from Honor.

Honor 8S (2020) sports a 5.71-inch HD+ display. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor. It packs in 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 3,020mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Honor 8S features a 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

As for connectivity, the Honor 8S (2020) supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and micro-USB 2.0. The smartphone also features a fingerprint sensor on the back. It also comes with accelerometer, ambient light and proximity sensors.

In terms of the pricing, the Honor 8S (2020) retails for a price of GBP 100 (roughly Rs. 10,000) in the United Kingdom. The smartphone is up for grabs via the Honor UK website. It is available only in the Navy Blue colour variant.

