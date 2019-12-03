Tech glitch hits HDFC Mobile banking app, netbanking; Twitter abuzz

HDFC Netbanking website is down for 2 days in a row.

HDFC Bank's net banking website and the mobile banking application are down for the second day in a row. The application went down yesterday, December 2 and has again come up with technical glitches. Since both the app and website are down, users are unable to perform any online transactions such as transferring money, paying bills and more.

HDFC Bank customers took this issue to Twitter and started complaining of being locked out of their HDFC accounts on Monday. In order to respond to the customers, the bank said, “Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly. While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern.”

.@HDFCBank_Cares .@HDFC_Bank what has happen to your banking experience ? #hdfcbank #patheticservice

When it comes down to taking charges from your customer you all are very prompt, but what happens to you when you need to provide service ? pic.twitter.com/m74m6Ndii9 — Vinay Kotian (@OnlyVinayKotian) December 2, 2019

What BS! Net banking down since yesterday and you still put the false update about heavy customer load. @HDFCBank_Cares @HDFC_Bank , I hope our money is safe in your bank. #hdfcbank what's the real update? #hdfcbankdown pic.twitter.com/3mpxP29kxV — Sujata Guha (@TheSujataGuha) December 3, 2019

Considering the bank said that the services will be back shortly, users tried logging into their accounts on the next day. However, the glitch still remains as the HDFC netbanking website reads, “Netbanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after sometime.”

The HDFC Mobile Banking app showcases a similar message. So, users will not be able to login to their accounts for quite some time now. In order to make emergency transactions, the users will need to visit their nearest HDFC branch.

While the page shows it is happening due to heavy traffic, that is certainly not the case. If the problem was created due to that, the message would have been gone in a couple of hours. However, the glitch persists even for the second day in a row.

