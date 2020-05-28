HBO Max now available on Apple TV, iOS devices

Image Source : APPLE Apple TV now gets HBO Max.

The new HBO Max video-streaming service from WarnerMedia is now available across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV devices. New customers who want to subscribe to HBO Max will be able to access the service via in-app purchase priced at $14.99 per month, reports 9to5Mac.

HBO Max will be available as a native app only for the fourth-generation Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K.

However, subscribers with older Apple TV second and third generation set-tops can stream HBO Max content from their iPhone or iPad to their TV with AirPlay.

Apart from the iOS and tvOS platforms, HBO Max is also available on Samsung Smart TVs, gaming consoles such as Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Android devices, Sony Android TVs, Chromecast and select other devices.

HBO Max will offer an impressive direct-to-consumer experience with 10,000 hours of premium content.

