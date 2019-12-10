HARMAN launches new JBL C100TWS truly wireless earbuds in India

HARMAN JBL C100TWS now in India

Samsung-owned audio accessory maker HARMAN has launched its new audio accessory – the truly wireless JBL C100TWS earphones in India. The new earbuds are specifically designed for users in India and come with JBL Pure Bass Sound.

HARMAN JBL C100TWS features

The new in-ear headphones by HARMAN come with hands-free stereo calling and offers a sleek design. The sleek design is touted to provide convenience and comfort to users.

The truly wireless earphones come with 17-hour battery life and are claimed to come with charging capabilities that can provide up to an hour’s battery life in just 15 minutes. It also comes with five hours of playback.

As for the tech specs, the earphones come with a dynamic frequency response range of 20Hz-20kHz and an impedance of 32ohms.

Both the earbuds come with support for control options and can also be used to access Siri on an iPhone and Google Assistant on an Android smartphone.

Additionally, the HARMAN JBL C100TWS comes with support for Bluetooth version 5.0 with Auto Connect.

The truly wireless earphones are available in two colour options, namely Black and White.

HARMAN JBL C100TWS price and availability

The new HARMAN JBL C100TWS truly wireless earphones come with a price tag of Rs, 7,999. The pair will be available to buy, starting December 12 from the JBL website and online portal Flipkart.

The HARMAN JBL C100TWS is now up for pre-orders and available at a special introductory price of just Rs. 3,999.

