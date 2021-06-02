Happn dating app to soon get exclusive voice features: Here's what you need to know

Image Source : HAPPN Happn dating app to soon get exclusive voice features.

Happn has announced that it is developing a range of features exclusively focused on the voice, set to be launched on the application in September. Thanks to these new additions, singles will be able to enjoy an even more immersive, sensory online dating experience.

By using hyper-accurate, real-time geolocation features in a dating context, the app enables singles to connect with someone they have crossed paths with on a street, on a train platform or even in a coffee shop. Happn gives them the power to seize every dating opportunity that life sends their way, many of which they would otherwise miss.

Happn has always wanted to reflect the magic of meeting someone in real life as accurately as possible. This is why the app is now developing its offering to include a new sense via audio and voice features.

Happn has also accepted the challenge of integrating this sensory aspect into its app through a panel of audio features set to be launched in September.

Commenting on this, Didier Rappaport, CEO of happn, said, “The integration of the senses into online dating is one of the biggest challenges applications will face in the coming years. We have chosen to start with the voice, and we are convinced it will totally revolutionise how we meet and get to know other people.”