Friday, November 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. GoPro Hero 9 Black camera in India for Rs 49,500

GoPro Hero 9 Black camera in India for Rs 49,500

GoPro on Friday announced that its new camera the HERO9 Black is available in India for Rs 49,500. 

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 06, 2020 15:58 IST
gopro
Image Source : GOPRO

GoPro Hero 9 Black camera in India for Rs 49,500.

US-based action camera manufacturer GoPro on Friday announced that its new camera the HERO9 Black is available in India for Rs 49,500. The device features a new 1.4-inch front colour display with live preview and status modes, a larger 2.27-inch rear touch display with touch zoom.

"The HERO9 Black featuring "more everything", includes a new 23.6-megapixel sensor that delivers 5K video and 20-megapixel photos, next-generation HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilization with in-camera horizon leveling, a new front-facing display, a larger rear display, and 30 percent more battery life," the company said in a statement.

The GoPro 9 Black is waterproof up to 10 meters and also supports a single microSD and charges via USB Type-C. The HERO9 Black-compatible Mods also include the Media Mod for HERO9 Black -- now with a removable foam windscreen -- Display Mod and Light Mod.

Other features of the Hero 9 Black include HyperSmooth 3.0 with in-camera horizon leveling, HindSight, LiveBurst, Scheduled Capture and Duration Capture. It features a removable lens cover and a larger speaker for improved audio playback.

It also supports voice control with 14 commands in 11 languages and six accents along with three microphones with advanced wind-noise reduction.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X