Image Source : INDIA TV / VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Google's next Wear OS update to bring more speed to devices.

Google has announced that the next update for the Wear OS is rolling out this fall which would allow faster access to info, apps, as well as a simplified pairing process. "In the next OTA update coming in the fall. We are improving performance by making it faster to access your info and start your apps," Google said in a statement.

"We're simplifying the pairing process to make onboarding easier. You will see improvements to our SysUI for more intuitive controls for managing different watch modes and workouts".

The tech giant is also adding support for the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100 Plus chipsets and the combination should result in a far snappier experience for future Wear OS devices.

"With CPU core improvements, you will also see up to a 20 per cent speed improvement in startup time for your apps," the company said.

In addition, Google is working on updating the core of Wear OS to Android 11, bringing newer APIs to the platform. The search engine giant is also working on a new weather app, which will arrive on Wear OS "later this year."

