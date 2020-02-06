Here's how you can translate complete website using Google Translate

Google Translate is a nifty tool but people have not been using it to the highest potential. While we use it to translate a word or a sentence from one language to another, the tool developed by Google can do a lot more. There are tons of websites these days and a lot of them are now showing regional content. However, at times we feel the urge of visiting other websites or just read an English website in a language we are comfortable with. Here's how you can translate any website to any language using this simple Google Translate trick.
Disclaimer: Google Translate is a great translation tool but it has not reached the level of perfection where it can offer the highest amount of accuracy. So, once you translate a page from one language to another, the meaning of the sentences might change according to the language.
How to translate a website using Google Translate? (Method 1)
- Open the website you wish to translate
- Copy the link of the website from the address bar placed on the top of your web browser
- Head over to the Google Translate Webpage
- Select the language you want to switch to on the right side
- Now, paste the link of the website on the left bar
- A new link will be generated on the right bar
- Click on the new link to open the translated version of the website
How to translate a website using Google Translate? (Method 2)
- Open a website that is not in the language you use in the Google Chrome browser
- The browser will automatically offer a popup option where you can translate the content shown on the website
As mentioned above, the translated pages are not guaranteed to be accurate.