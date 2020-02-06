Here's how you can translate complete website using Google Translate

Google Translate has a lot of tricks up its sleeve.

Google Translate is a nifty tool but people have not been using it to the highest potential. While we use it to translate a word or a sentence from one language to another, the tool developed by Google can do a lot more. There are tons of websites these days and a lot of them are now showing regional content. However, at times we feel the urge of visiting other websites or just read an English website in a language we are comfortable with. Here's how you can translate any website to any language using this simple Google Translate trick.

Disclaimer: Google Translate is a great translation tool but it has not reached the level of perfection where it can offer the highest amount of accuracy. So, once you translate a page from one language to another, the meaning of the sentences might change according to the language.

How to translate a website using Google Translate? (Method 1)

Open the website you wish to translate

Copy the link of the website from the address bar placed on the top of your web browser

Head over to the Google Translate Webpage

Select the language you want to switch to on the right side

Now, paste the link of the website on the left bar

A new link will be generated on the right bar

Click on the new link to open the translated version of the website

How to translate a website using Google Translate? (Method 2)

Open a website that is not in the language you use in the Google Chrome browser

The browser will automatically offer a popup option where you can translate the content shown on the website

