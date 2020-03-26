Google Stadia will get three new games on April 1: Here's why you should be excited

Google Stadia Pro to get three new games on April 1

Google has revealed that its subscription-based game service "Stadia" will add three more games for free next month. "All three new Stadia Pro games are available for subscribers to claim April 1, no joke. Also, a friendly reminder that March 31 is the last day that the atmospheric first-person shooter Metro Exodus and the beautiful, energetic Thumper will be available to claim free on Stadia Pro," the company said in a statement late Wednesday.

The three games are Serious Sam Collection, which includes all three entries in the first-person shooter series, remastered in HD; Spitlings, a multiplayer arcade game that's temporarily exclusive to Stadia; and Stack on Stacks (On Stacks), another temporary Stadia exclusive, a 3D tower builder with a story mode for a single-player as well as a multiplayer versus mode.

Google has said it will add more than 120 games to its subscription-based game service this year. More than 10 games in the first half of this year alone that will only be available on Stadia when they launch.

The company also plans to release support for 4K web gaming, improved assistant functionality for web gaming, additional Android phone support and wireless web gameplay via the Stadia controller.