Google Stadia game streaming available on iOS via web app.

Google has announced that its game streaming platform Stadia is now available on iOS devices via the web app. One can play Stadia games on an iPhone or iPad by creating a web app shortcut that uses the Safari browser.

To get started, one will need a Stadia account and an iPhone or iPad with iOS version 14.3 or greater with the least one game in the Stadia library. After creating an account, one can purchase games in the Stadia Store or sign up for Stadia Pro to claim games for free.

"Support for Stadia on iOS is a feature still in development. Some Stadia features may not be available on iOS, or may not function properly. Your gameplay experience may vary depending on your mobile device and the quality of your network connection," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Google, like other competing cloud services, is using mobile Safari due to Apple's restrictions on cloud gaming apps that means platforms like Stadia can't exist in their current form on the App Store.

Nvidia's GeForce Now followed a similar approach to Google Stadia when it launched its web app last month while Microsoft's xCloud service was blocked by Apple though it will also come as a browser app in the spring of 2021.