Google Stadia controller finally offers wireless support for Android devices.

Google has announced that Android devices can now pair with the Stadia Controller over Wi-Fi, just like on Chromecast and desktop. To be able to use the controller wirelessly, users will need to have the latest version of the Stadia app. Users will also need to make sure that their controller and Android phone are on the same WiFi network.

"We are rolling out support for wireless play using the Stadia Controller on your mobile device. Just link your Stadia Controller to your phone by following the linking code shown on your screen," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Initially, the Stadia controller only supported wireless play on Chromecast Ultra, with support for Android and Chrome said to be "coming later on. Google earlier added OnePlus 5, 6 as well as 7 series smartphones to the list of supported devices for its Stadia game-streaming platform.

The game streaming service already supported the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, as well as other Android devices like Google's Pixel 2, 3, 4 series, Samsung's Galaxy S8, S9 and S10 series.

