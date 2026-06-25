UP BJP unveils new team ahead of assembly polls; Pooja Pal, Rajnath's son Neeraj get key roles

Lucknow:

In a significant organisational move ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its new state organisation team under the leadership of Pankaj Chaudhary.

The decision was finalised following a series of key meetings held in Delhi and Lucknow, where extensive deliberations took place on strengthening the party's organisational structure in the state. The names were approved by the BJP's top leadership.

The newly announced state organisation reflects the party's strategy to bolster its grassroots network and enhance election preparedness ahead of the crucial Assembly polls.

According to the list released by the Uttar Pradesh BJP, the new team includes 19 vice presidents, eight general secretaries.

Talking about well-known faces, Rajnath Singh’s son Neeraj Singh, Pooja Pal, and Suresh Rana have been appointed as Vice Presidents of the BJP.

Saroj Kushwaha has been made the State President of the Women’s Wing. Rohit Mishra has been appointed as the State President of the BJP Youth Wing in Uttar Pradesh. Dinesh Pratap has been made the Chief Spokesperson of the Uttar Pradesh BJP.

Chaudhary's meeting with Tawde

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary on Wednesday held a meeting to discuss the new organisational setup in the state. The two leaders held discussions for about half an hour.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on all the proposed names for the state team.

BJP promotes young leadership with new age rule in BJYM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a step to promote younger leadership within its organisation, according to party sources. The move is part of a wider effort to bring more young leaders into key positions. As part of this initiative, the party has introduced an upper age limit of 35 years for the post of state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), which is the youth wing of the BJP.

Party insiders say the decision reflects a clear focus on encouraging and promoting young talent within the organisation. The aim is to give more responsibility to emerging leaders and strengthen youth participation in party activities.

The new rule is expected to reshape leadership opportunities in the BJYM by ensuring that younger members get a greater chance to take up important roles.

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