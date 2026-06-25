Videos depict panic, destruction, and horror after two earthquakes rattle Venezuela

Caracas:

Two powerful earthquakes struck off Venezuela's Caribbean coast within seconds of each other on Wednesday evening, causing widespread panic, damaging buildings and forcing evacuations across several cities.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the first quake measured 7.2 in magnitude and struck at a depth of 22 kilometres, about 168 kilometres west of Caracas near the coastal town of Morón. A second, stronger earthquake measuring 7.5 struck just a minute later at a depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre located southwest of Morón.

Several videos have emerged, showing widespread destruction across the country after the two quakes left buildings collapsed and people rushing out of their homes for safety. The USGS estimates the deaths could be in thousands; however, no official figure has been released yet.

Buildings reduced to rubble

The tremors were felt across a vast area, prompting evacuations in cities as far away as Brazil's Amazon region, nearly 1,700 kilometres from the epicentre. In Caracas, residents rushed out of swaying buildings as walls collapsed and dust clouds rose from damaged structures.

Hours after the quakes, authorities had not released any information on casualties or injuries. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said she would address the nation, but the delay in providing updates drew criticism from opposition leaders and anxious residents seeking information.

People remained outdoors long after sunset, fearing aftershocks. Collapsed buildings, fallen power poles and debris blocked roads in parts of the capital, while some areas experienced power outages and disruptions to mobile phone services.

Chaos at Caracas airport, people run for cover

Dramatic videos shared on social media captured the chaos at Venezuela's main airport as the powerful earthquakes struck. Passengers were seen rushing out of the terminal with their luggage as the building shook, lights flickered and clouds of dust filled parts of the airport. Others took cover inside the terminal, including beneath a food counter, as the tremors continued.

Emergency delcared in Venezuela

The force of the back-to-back quakes, described as among the strongest to hit Venezuela in more than a century, was evident in footage from homes and buildings across the country. One video showed a living room rattling violently, with a vase falling onto a table, a wall-mounted television shaking and furniture moving back and forth.

Following the earthquakes, acting President Delcy Rodríguez declared a state of emergency. The government also announced the closure of the country's main airport, citing extensive damage caused by the tremors.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado expressed solidarity with those affected, offering prayers and support to families impacted by the disaster. In a message on X, she urged Venezuelans to remain united and resilient as the country confronts the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes.

Also read: Trump eases Venezuela oil sanctions as US seeks to boost world oil supply during Iran war