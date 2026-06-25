From hand gesture to response, how CCTV footage led to breakthrough in Pune fort murder case

Pune:

A crucial CCTV recording has become a key piece of evidence in the investigation into Ketan Agarwal’s death, helping police uncover developments that were not initially noticed during the probe. According to investigators, the team was examining CCTV footage from June 18 when they visited the location on June 21.

Officers reviewed recordings captured between 9 am and 1 pm. At first, nothing unusual appeared in the footage, and the activities of Siya and Ketan seemed completely normal.

Hoodie at 33°C serves as crucial breakthrough

However, just as the team was about to leave, they spotted a young man whose appearance raised suspicion. Despite the temperature being around 33°C, he was seen wearing a hoodie and headphones. Police later identified this individual as Chetan Chaudhary, who would become a central figure in the investigation.

Siya continued to wait for Chetan

The footage allegedly shows the hooded man running quickly towards the upper section of the fort. As soon as he noticed Siya and Ketan, he suddenly stopped and sat down nearby. Investigators claim that before his arrival, Siya had repeatedly looked behind her, seemingly waiting for someone.

Siya’s hand gestures recorded in CCTV

Police further stated that hand gestures were exchanged between Siya and the hooded man. According to the investigation, the man made a signal first, which Siya appeared to acknowledge with a subtle response.

At the same time, Ketan was reportedly attempting to purchase tickets through an online payment, but network issues delayed the transaction. As a result, the couple remained at the spot for a longer period. CCTV footage allegedly shows the hooded man later moving towards the fort without buying a ticket.

Investigators believe the man seen in the recording was Chetan Chaudhary. Combined with evidence collected from the scene and other findings during the inquiry, the footage provided a significant breakthrough in the case.

About the shocking murder case

Ketan Agarwal, 26, died after falling into a gorge while visiting the historic Lohagad Fort. Initially, the incident was treated as an accidental death after Siya informed his family that he had slipped and fallen. However, fresh evidence prompted police to re-examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have alleged that Siya, 20, and Chetan, 22, who were reportedly in a relationship, were involved in Ketan’s death. Both have been accused in connection with the case.

During the investigation, officers also learnt that Siya had previously expressed concerns about her upcoming marriage. Ketan and Siya became engaged in February and were scheduled to marry in November, with preparations already underway for a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur.

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