Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launched: Price, specifications and more

Google, on Tuesday, hosted an online launch event where they finally unveiled the much-anticipated Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. The company has been teasing about the two smartphones for quite some time now and they have finally brought them in front of the public. The new Pixel 6 series is now powered by the company’s own Tensor SoC and they bring a lot of improvements.

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz dynamic refresh rate. The front panel is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and it features a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The new Pixel 6 is powered by the company’s own Tensor chipset. It comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. All of this is backed by a 4,614mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging as well as wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the Google Pixel 6 features a 50MP main camera sensor coupled with a 12MP ultrawide angle lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 Pro sports a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display and it supports up to 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Just like the regular Pixel 6, this one also gets the hole punch and the Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone is powered by the new Tensor chip and it comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Under the hood, there is a 5,003mAh battery with 30W fast charging and wireless charging support.

On the optics front, the Pixel 6 Pro features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide angle lens and a 48MP telephoto camera. Upfront, there is an 11.1MP selfie camera.

Price and Availability

Google Pixel 6 has been launched at a starting price of USD 599 (roughly Rs. 45,000). As for the Pixel 6 Pro, it has been launched at a starting price of USD 899 (roughly Rs. 67,500). The smartphone is available for pre-order in the US starting today.