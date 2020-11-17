Google Pixel 4a gets new Barely Blue colour option: Price, features, specifications

Image Source : GOOGLE STORE Pixel 4a in new Barely Blue colour

Google recently launched a competitive Pixel 4a but in a single black colour option. The company has now decided to add a pop of colour and introduce a new colour option -- Barely Blue -- for the mid-range Pixel phone. Read on to know more about the Pixel 4a new colour option.

Pixel 4a's new colour option

The smartphone now comes in new Baely Blue colour in addition to the existing Just Black colour. The new colour is a muted, pastel blue, something Google has been an implementor of in its devices. The phone is fully hued in the Barely Blue, except for slightly darker 'G; logo, the black rear camera module, and the orange power button. To recall, the Pixel 3a was introduced in pastel purple colour last year.

The new colour option shares the same specs as the Just Black one. To recall, the Pixel 4a gets a 5.8-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a punch-hole in the top left corner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the camera front, it features a single 12.2MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It is backed by a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast charging and runs Android 11. It also comes with USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, 2 mics, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Pixel 4a in new Barely Blue colour is currently available in the US for $349, which will translate to Rs. 31,999, the same price as the original Pixel 4a in India. However, there is no word on its availability in India at the time of writing.

We will let you know about this. Hence, stay tuned.

