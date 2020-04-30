Google Pixel 4a to be made available starting May 22

Image Source : TECHROIDER/TWITTER Pixel 4a leaked box

Google is soon expected to release the laddered-down variant of the Pixel 4 -- the Pixel 4a -- quite soon. Earlier, the company was supposed to the unveil the new smartphone at Google I/O 2020, which got cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak. However, Google is still expected to introduce the Pixel 3a successor, that too, quite soon as per a new report. Read on to know more about the forthcoming Pixel device.

Pixel 4a to be made available on May 22

As per a German website Caschys Blog, Google Pixel 4a might start shipping to users, starting May 22. It is suggested that the Pixel 4a will be available to buy via Vodafone Germany. This means Google is soon expected to launch the Pixel 4a in May. However, an exact date is not known. Additionally, there is no word on how the company plans to launch the device: either via an online event or a silent launch, much like the iPhone SE 2020.

In addition to this, we have no information on when Google will launch the Pixel 4a in other markets, especially in India.

Pixel 4a Expected Features, Specifications

While we lack concrete details on the Pixel 4a, the smartphone has been leaked a couple of features in the past hinting at some possible features. The smartphone could come with a punch-hole display based on OLED display panel. The display could be rated at 5.81-inch. The Pixel 4a is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with Adreno 618 GPU. It could come equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The device is likely to get a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging tech and run Android 10. On the camera front, there could be a square-shaped rear camera module, much like the Pixel 4 series but will a single 12.2MP camera. The front snapper might be rated at 8MP. The device is likely to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Additionally, the device could also have an elder sibling, the Pixel 4a XL (successor to the Pixel 3a XL). However, not much is known about it.

The Pixel 4a is expected to come with a price tag of $399 (Rs. 30,000) and will be a direct competition to the recently-launched iPhone SE 2020, given that the iPhone SE 2020 starts at the same price in the US.

Since there is no confined Pixel 4a launch date, we will have to wait until some official information is released. Therefore, stay tuned for further updates.

