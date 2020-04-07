Google Pixel 4’s controversial ‘Face Unlock’ now requires you to open your eyes while using it

Pixel 4

When Google launched its Pixel 4 series last year, it invited a slew of controversies for the Pixel flagships not gain as much popularity as expected. One such controversy was a problem with the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL's Face Unlock feature. The biometric authentication would work even when a user's eyes were closed, thus, raising privacy concerns. After months have gone by, Google has finally released an update to fix it. Read on to know about it.

Google Pixel 4's Face Unlock finally fixed

Google has released the April security update for the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. The new update brings in the new 'Require eyes to be open' option under the Face Unlock settings in the main Settings menu. The new option will be in addition to other options such as 'Always require confirmation' and 'Requirements for face unlock.'

Once the option is enabled, users will be needed to open their eyes while unlocking their Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL devices and won't let others take advantage of the controversial issue to unlock someone else's device.

In addition to this, the update has introduced fixes to Bluetooth issues such as dropped audio and a memory leak that didn't allow for additional Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) connections. A delay while opening keyboard in some apps has also been fixed. The additional fixes are applicable for the Pixel 2, the Pixel 2 XL, the Pixel 3, the Pixel 3 XL, the Pixel 3a, and the Pixel 3a XL.

To recall, the Pixel 4's Face Unlock issue was found out back in October last year, that allowed anyone to unlock the device even when the eyes were shut and in scenarios when someone similar-looking to the user can conveniently unlock the smartphone. As the issue got all the negative limelight, Google announced that it will release a security update to solve the problem.

Latest technology reviews, news and more