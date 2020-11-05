Google Pay (Tez) app gets a new redesigned logo for users in India: See how it looks like

New Google Pay logo

Popular payments app Google Pay has received a logo redesign, mainly for users in India. The new logo design appears like the one most of Google app logos have adopted recently with a multicolour scheme. Read on to know more about it.

Google Pay new logo

It is suggested that the Google Pay app now has a new logo for users in India, which is a total redesign. As opposed to the multi-coloured 'G' and 'Pay' in the current logo, the new logo gets two Google-coloured square interlocked. From the looks of it, it doesn't appear like a Google Pay app logo since there is no reference to the app. But, the Google colours surely hint at a Google app.

The change has started showing for Android users. A Twitter user announced the change via a tweet. However, Google Pay for iOS still has the same logo with 'G' and 'Pay' placed on white and blue backgrounds, respectively. This means that the design change is a slow rollout and will eventually become available for all.

The change comes after Google began revamping the logos of its apps such as Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, and more. The logo design change for other Google apps has now become official.

To recall, Google Pay for iOS recently received a design overhaul with a new UI for convenient usage. It has a separate 'New Payment' option in the middle of the app and a standalone code scanner option in the top left corner. The code scanner can be activated by swiping right as well.

Back in September, Google also decided to adopt a Flutter rewrite for the Google Pay's Tez version, which will help in the easy global expansion of the app.

