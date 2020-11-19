Google Pay gets a new UI, logo and features for Android, iOS app: Know what new the app got

Image Source : GOOGLE BLOG New Google Pay

As rumoured previously, Google Pay has received a major overhaul leading to a change in UI, logo, and new features. The popular payments app is aimed at helping you pay, save, and manage expenses with ease with the help of its new features. Read on to know more all about it.

Firstly, the app's new logo, which was announced recently, has now gone official for all. The new Google Pay logo is like two Us interlocking to form a possible wallet. The app's UI has also changed to focus on your relationships with people and businesses. The app is now divided into People and Businesses to see chats and transactions instead of one long list of contacts. The most interacted with chats appear on the home screen.

The app now allows you to create groups and split the money owed. With this, you can also track who has paid what and Google Pay will also calculate the expenses owed. Google Pay will soon add more restaurants and business partners.

Google Pay will also help you save money by showing you offers from various brands dismissing the hassle of copying and pasting promo codes. The offers can be activated with a single tap and will be automatically applied when you pay in store or online. You will also be able to manage your expenses by connecting your bank account or card to view the transaction summaries and even search for expenses made to have a clear look.

The app is now water with new and improved privacy features. It will alert you if you are paying a stranger, will let to view and choose the privacy settings, and will let you choose if you want to personalise your experience based on the transaction history.

In addition to this, Google has announced Plex, the new mobile-first bank account integrated into Google Pay. This will be in collaboration with various banks and credit unions to provide you with "checking and savings accounts with no monthly fees, overdraft charges or minimum balance requirements." This will first be available in the US.

Google Pay with a new design and features is now available to download from the Google Play Store and the App Store. For those of you who already has it, can just update the app to the latest version.

