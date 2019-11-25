Google Nest Mini launched in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : STORE.GOOGLE.COM Google Nest Mini looks quite similar to the Home Mini.

Google has just announced the launch of a new smart speaker in India, the Google Nest Mini. As the name suggests, it is a smaller version of the Nest Hub. However, it does not feature display and looking quite similar to the Google Home Mini. The new Google Assistant-powered smart speaker is available for a price of Rs. 4,499 via Flipkart.

The device is a successor to Google Home Mini and has been completely re-engineered with Google Assistant. The Nest Mini will be available in chalk and charcoal colour variants.

"Nest Mini provides bass that's twice as strong as the original Google Home Mini (measured from 60-100 Hz at maximum volume). Google's expert audio engineers developed proprietary audio tuning software, allowing users to get the most out of the hardware," the company said in a statement.

The new device brings improved ability to operate in noisy environments, according to the company.

The Assistant automatically modulates the output sound according to the background noise in the room. It also senses proximity to light up the LED as soon as the user's hand gets close to the device -- guiding where to tap and adjust the volume.

"Users can connect multiple Google or Nest speakers to build a sound system for their whole home. By simply creating different groups in the Google Home app, users can enjoy music, podcasts and more throughout their home. With stream transfer, users can fill their home with sound by moving their music, audiobooks and podcasts from one speaker to another by just using voice," the company added.

The Nest Mini has the same design as the original Mini, with soft rounded edges that blend in with the interior of homes.