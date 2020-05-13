Wednesday, May 13, 2020
     
  Google Meet now free for everyone: Here's how to start using

Google Meet now free for everyone: Here's how to start using

Google Meet video calling platform recently got a name change when Hangouts moniker was dropped

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 13, 2020 11:07 IST
google, google meet, google meet free for all, gmail, google meet video calling platform, video call
Image Source : GOOGLE MEET

Google Meet for free can be accessed via website

Google has made its video conferencing app Meet completely free and anyone with an email address can sign up and get started at meet.google.com. People would soon see Meet directly in their Gmail account, according to Javier Soltero Vice President & GM, G Suite.

Since making Meet's advanced features free for all G Suite and G Suite for Education users in March, the tech giant has seen daily usage grow by 30 times, with Meet hosting 3 billion minutes of video meetings daily.

"Last month, we were adding roughly 3 million new users every day. That's why we're expanding the offering to more people around the world," said Soltero.

This is how Google Meet works:

  • Click "Start a meeting" and a new window opens with a unique, secure meeting to join and then share with others.
  • You can also easily join meetings shared with you by entering a meeting code. And you can plan video meetings and invite others directly from Google Calendar.

"Anyone can use Meet's simple scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts that adapt to your preference, including an expanded tiled view—all built on Google's secure, reliable global infrastructure," said the company.

Google Meet is available for free for everyone at meet.google.com and on iOS or Android.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

