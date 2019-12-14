Google Maps update: Now easily find Auto Stand Locations in New Delhi

Google Maps to now help you find an Auto Stand.

Google has closely worked with the Indian government a lot of times to offer great new features on its array of applications. Recently, the Delhi government has announced that the locations of 511 autorickshaw stands will be available on Google Maps. With this new integration, Google Maps is trying to offer more options in the public transport section. Also, this will help in reducing congestion on the roads of Delhi.

Commenting on this, the transport minister Kailash Gahlot, said, “The work for clearly demarcating the sites and putting signage for all the stands is nearing completion. The coordinates for all the sites have been taken and in around three weeks the stands will appear on Google Maps. The stands will be clearly demarcated.”

According to the reports, the government has been working on the feature since July 2019. Later, the Public Works Department and the District Magistrates were added to help in the project and they installed signboards on the auto stands. This way, it was made easier for Google to pick up the locations of these auto stands.

Google Maps will be integrating this feature in the coming weeks. So, if you are in Delhi, just keep an eye on the Google Maps app to find the feature. Most likely, the feature will be available from the last week of December or the first week of January.