This new Google Chrome extension lets you link text selected on a page: Here’s how

Google has a new Chrome extension that will make highlighting and sharing texts on a web page easier than ever. The new Link to Text Fragment Chrome extension allows you to link any text on a given page to bring that particular text to everyone's notice. Read on to know how the new Chrome extension works and how you can use it.

Link to Text Fragment Chrome extension: How to use?

The new Chrome extension will let you add a link to any sentence or a paragraph so that you can easily share the relevant text will people. When the link to the text is generated, you can share it when anyone you want. Once a user clicks on the link, he or she will be taken to the web page and highlight the text in yellow for them to go through it. Here's how to use the Link to Text Fragment extension:

Head to Google Chrome Web Store

Look for the Link to Text Fragment Chrome extension

Select the Add to Chrome option and then the Add Extension option when the pop-up box appears

Once the Chrome extension is added, visit any page you want to and select the text you want to link to

Following this, right-click on the selected text and select the Copy Link to Selected Text option

The link to the text will be copied to your clipboard and you can paste it on any platform you want to share the link on

As a reminder, the Chrome extension only selects sentences and paragraphs and not a single word or a cluster of words. Additionally, it is presently version 80+ of Chromium-based browsers with no word on its availability on other browsers.

For those who don't know, Google recently introduced the URL text fragments to highlight the exact text of a web page that was searched on Google. However, it currently available only for Chromium-based browsers.

