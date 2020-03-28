Saturday, March 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Google Duo now allows for up to 12 people on a single group chat

Google Duo now allows for up to 12 people on a single group chat

Google Duo can now allow for more people during a video chat. Read on to know more

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 28, 2020 11:09 IST
google, google duo, google duo video calling app, google duo increases participant number, google du

Google Duo previously allowed for 8 people

Google has updated its popular Duo chat app by increasing the group video user limit from 8 to 12 people into a single group call to help more people stay connected and practice social distancing. The new 12-person limit compares to eight for a house party, 32 for Apple's FaceTime, 50 for Skype and Messenger, and 100 for Zoom's free tier.

"We are grateful that Duo is helping users see their loved ones all around the world. We recognize group calling is particularly critical right now. We have increased group calling from 8 participants to 12 effective today. More to come," Google's senior director of product management Sanaz Ahari Lemelson tweeted on Friday.

Fight Against Coronavirus

She also hinted at more changes that would come soon, without getting into the details.

The change is already effective but currently is unclear whether it will be reverted once everything goes back to normal or whether it's here to stay. Last year, Google added a group calling to Duo with an eight-party limit.

Additionally, Google also recently increased the maximum number of participants to 250 for G Suite and G Suite for Education subscribers.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X