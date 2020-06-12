Google Assistant devices now get Voice Match, default speakers: See what it means

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Assistant voice assistant

With an aim to support an open ecosystem and bring Google Assistant features to everyone globally, Google has announced to add Voice Match and default speaker selection features to all third party-compatible devices.

According to Praveen Chandran, Product Manager, no matter what smart device you use in your living room, kitchen or bedroom, Google Assistant features help you get things done.

"With Voice Match, you can teach Google Assistant to recognise your voice so you can receive personalized results, including calendar reminders or traffic to work, even if you share the device with other people in the household," he said in a statement late Thursday.

You would be able to link up to six people's voices with Voice Match to a single speaker or Smart Display, so the entire family can get personalised help from Google. People can now pick a preferred speaker in the living room for playing music. For example, you can say, "Hey Google, play some jazz," to your Google Nest Mini in the kitchen and the music will automatically play from your preferred speaker.

You can set the default music speaker for any Google Assistant-enabled device, by finding the setting menu of your device in the Google Home app. Scroll down to Google Nest Mini and its "Device settings," then tap Default music speaker to choose the living room speaker you want to use when you play music.

"You'll start to see a new setting in the Google Home app that gives you the option to adjust the responsiveness of the Google Assistant hotword 'Hey Google' on your smart speakers and Smart Displays," said Chandran.

This feature would continue to roll out to more devices in the coming weeks.

"We work closely with all of our third-party partners to make sure your Google Assistant-enabled devices are up to date with the latest security, personalization and helpful features," said the company.

