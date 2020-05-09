Google 3D: How to record Google 3D Animals, Objects on Android, iOS

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Google 3D Search

Google 3D Animals and Objects have been present on the Google Search for a while now but recently got noticed since we all are stuck at home and need some fun in life. That's when bringing dogs, pandas, earth, and even brain to our living rooms sounded like an idea and took away all the boredom from us, at least for a while. Apart from looking for 3D Aminals and Objects on Google Search and placing them right in your house, you can also record and click the moment to share on social media and with friends. Therefore, here's how to record the moment when a panda sat on your sofa and ate bamboo sticks.

Before that, if you are new to the concept of looking for 3D animals and objects on Google Search via your smartphones, you can read our how to find 3D Animals and 3D Objects on Google articles to know of it. Furthermore, Google also has a list of devices that support the functionality so you can know of it and start using your smartphones to find 3D stuff on Google.

How to record Google 3D Animals, Objects on Android, iOS?

You need to follow pretty easy steps to get going and record the plethora of 3D objects and animals on Google Search:

Head to Google Search

Search for any animal, car, earth, brain and more stuff mentioned in the aforementioned articles

Once your search appears on the display, you have to tap on the 'View in 3D' option right next to search in the snippet

Now, you will be taken to a standalone page where you have to select the 'View in my space' option (on Android). For iOS, you can choose between AR and Object options

Once the option is selected, you need to move around your smartphone a bit to bring the 3D animals or objects right in front of you

Following the appearance of the desired object or animal in your room, just long-press the shutter button on the screen and record a 30-second video. After the video is recorded, you can save it to your device automatically once you release the shutter button. You can also share the recording by selecting the Share icon placed on the top

Additionally, you can also click a picture of the same

We hope the above-mentioned steps help you take a video of your favourite animals or objects in your house so that you can enjoy and not get bored.

