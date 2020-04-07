Google 3D Animals not working on your phone? Here's how to fix it on Android, iOS

Google 3D Animals can show tiger, dog, lion and more in Augmented Reality (AR).

Google 3D Animals feature was released back in 2019 at the Google I/O event. Amid the Coronavirus Lockdown, the feature has started popup again as people are finding fun ways to pass their time during the quarantine period. The feature is available on both Android and iOS platforms and it is fairly easy to use. However, there are some people complaining about the feature not working on their smartphones.

If the device is supported, the user just needs to search the name of the animal on Google. Upon searching, the user just needs to tap on the "View in 3D" option available right below the image of the animal. In order to learn how to do it, you can go through our complete Google 3D Animals guide here.

While the feature works on most of the latest smartphones, if your phone is not showing the Google 3D Animals option, then look if your device is listed below.

What devices are supported?

iOS Devices: Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE.

Android smartphones: Asus ROG Phone, ROG Phone II, Zenfone 6, Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Honor 8X, Honor 10, Honor View 10 Lite, Honor V20, Huawei Mate 20 Lite, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X, LG G6, G7 Fit, G7 One, G7 ThinQ, G8 ThinQ, G8S ThinQ, G8X ThinQ, Moto G5 series, Moto G6 series, Moto G7 series, Moto G8 series, Motorola One series, Moto X series phones, OnePlus 3T to 7T Pro, Oppo F11 Pro, K3, K5, R17 Pro, Realme 5, 5 Pro, Realme X, XT, X2, X2 Pro, Oppo Reno phones, Samsung Galaxy A8, A30, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A80, A90, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9 and S10 series, Galaxy Note 9, Note 10 series, Xiaomi Mi A3, Redmi K20 series, Redmi Note 7 series and more.

Which animals are available?

Google 3D Animals feature only has support for a limited number of animals. The list of animals includes Alligator, Angler fish, Brown Bear, Cat, Cheetah, Dog, Duck, Eagle, Emperor penguin, Giant panda, Goat, Hedgehog, Horse, Lion, Macaw, Octopus, Shark, Shetland pony, Snake, Tiger, Turtle and Wolf. Apart from animals, Google 3D view also supports AR view of planets like Mars, Earth, Pluto and more. The company might soon also add more animals and other objects to the list.

Still not working?

Google 3D Animals feature basically relies on Google ARCore. So, you need to make sure that the Google AR app is installed and it is updated. Currently, the latest version available is 1.16. If the feature still does not work, you should try restarting your phone once.