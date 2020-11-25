Fujifilm launches mirrorless camera for Rs 99,999 in India.

Wednesday, November 25, 2020
     
Fujifilm on Wednesday launched 'X-S10' mirrorless digital camera at a starting price of Rs 99,999 in India. 

New Delhi Published on: November 25, 2020 21:07 IST
Image Source : FUJIFILM

Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm on Wednesday launched 'X-S10' mirrorless digital camera at a starting price of Rs 99,999 in India. According to the company, the X-S10 is a game-changer for beginners, vloggers and photographers who are constantly looking out for something small, dependable and capable at a relatively affordable price.

"With the newly-released Fujifilm X-S10, we wanted to deliver a compact mirrorless camera body that's packed with cutting-edge technologies to bring out our customer's best as a photographer.

"The portability and power of this camera will let one connect with your subjects like never before,'' Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India, said in a statement.

The camera features a 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and in-body image stabilisation (IBIS).

The X-S10 offers maximum functionality in a compact body. The camera offers AUTO/SP (Scene Position) Mode automatically adjusts camera settings to produce stunning images without the need to make fine adjustments to image settings.

It can either produce sharp 4K/30P 4:2:2 10-bit video or high-speed full-HD video at 240 frames per second. The vari-angle LCD screen can also be flipped forward 180 degrees, giving everyone from photographers and filmmakers to Vloggers and hobbyists something to love about this camera, the company said.

